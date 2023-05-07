Pocket Network One Day Volume Hits $492,957.09 (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $41.25 million and approximately $492,957.09 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

