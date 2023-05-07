Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 7,558.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,204 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Installed Building Products worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 440,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Insider Activity

Installed Building Products Trading Up 4.5 %

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $5,795,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,591,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,435,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP opened at $117.16 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $125.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $686.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

