Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 162,428 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3,552.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,428 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 426,866 shares valued at $34,245,329. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $49.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

