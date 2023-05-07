Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-4.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.27-$4.32 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Articles

