Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.27-$4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-4.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. 268,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Stories

