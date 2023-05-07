Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.27-$4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-4.32 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.
Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. 268,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
