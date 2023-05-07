Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.27-$4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-4.32 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.76. 268,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,762. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $237,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

