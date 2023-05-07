Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $23,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

