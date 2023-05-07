Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 172,936 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3,282.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,936 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $56.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.