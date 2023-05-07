Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 26,520 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $231.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.64. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $435.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

