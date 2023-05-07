Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $630.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $625.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

