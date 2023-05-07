Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 38,087 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $188,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

