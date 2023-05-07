Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 99,612 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1,284.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,612 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,965. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

