Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 278.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,996 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 2.0 %

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,334. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.