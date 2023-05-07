Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $7.53 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.03. 4,447,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,569. The stock has a market cap of $261.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average of $155.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

