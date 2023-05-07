Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DE traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.09. 1,862,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.70 and a 200 day moving average of $410.72. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

