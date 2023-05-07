Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $9.20 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 357,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 984,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 762.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 399,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,775 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. 485,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,517. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

