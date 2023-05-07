Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after buying an additional 4,560,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 226,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,521,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.57. 26,200,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,972,223. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

