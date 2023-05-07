Provenance Blockchain Price Down 36.2% This Week (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

