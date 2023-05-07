Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.15-$16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.15-16.80 EPS.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.91. 643,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.39 and its 200 day moving average is $293.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

