Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for EQB Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for EQB in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $10.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on EQB from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$62.70 on Friday. EQB has a 52-week low of C$44.81 and a 52-week high of C$70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.92%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

