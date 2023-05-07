Qtum Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. Qtum has a market cap of $287.61 million and $31.53 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00009521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.53 or 0.06576802 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00057355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,645,818 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

