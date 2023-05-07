Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60-19.10, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.68 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$7.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.70.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded up $5.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.07. 855,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $171.94.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $237,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 28.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.