Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Tops $9.03 on Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $9.03 or 0.00031231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $90.34 million and $7,953.91 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.0762857 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,403.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

