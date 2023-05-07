Quantum Trading Up 0.1% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.95 and approximately $12.12 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00025500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018090 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,617.57 or 0.99990112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.