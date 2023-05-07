QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $178.89 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019526 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,907.95 or 0.99960232 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00171688 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $357.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

