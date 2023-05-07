Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.62

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $5.45. Quest Resource shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 26,363 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.
