Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.62

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $5.45. Quest Resource shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 26,363 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

