QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QDEL traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $88.61. 441,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 60.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

