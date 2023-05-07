Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0919

Request (REQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0919 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $91.93 million and $943,772.75 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019511 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,963.13 or 1.00128964 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09186304 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,058,717.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.