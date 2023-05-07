Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $325.00

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 325 ($4.06) and traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.65). Restore shares last traded at GBX 293.50 ($3.67), with a volume of 146,710 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Restore Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 299.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 324.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02. The stock has a market cap of £401.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2,445.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.62.
In other Restore news, insider Charles Bligh purchased 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,978.92 ($12,467.42). In other news, insider Charles Bligh acquired 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £9,978.92 ($12,467.42). Also, insider Neil Ritchie acquired 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,972.33 ($24,952.94). Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.
