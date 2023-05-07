Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 1,003 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUMV opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.