Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 4,820 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 185.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $93.06.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

