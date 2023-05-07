Retirement Income Solutions Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

