Retirement Income Solutions Inc Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $529.76 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

