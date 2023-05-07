Retirement Income Solutions Inc Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $236.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.32. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

