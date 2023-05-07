Retirement Income Solutions Inc Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.