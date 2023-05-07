Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases 3,326 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $245.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

