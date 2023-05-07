Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 14,958 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,298,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,673,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 433,348 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,639,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 979,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 250,205 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS POCT opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a market cap of $506.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

