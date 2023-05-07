Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 322 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after acquiring an additional 423,441 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 165,988 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.06. The company has a market cap of $288.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

