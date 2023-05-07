Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 7,333 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

