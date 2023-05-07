Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.
Rithm Capital Trading Up 3.1 %
Rithm Capital stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.
Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.
About Rithm Capital
Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rithm Capital (RITM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.