Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 3.1 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RITM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Rithm Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 755,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 379,061 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Rithm Capital by 31.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

