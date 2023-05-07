Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.40-4.80 EPS.

Shares of RCL traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.61. 5,900,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,698. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

