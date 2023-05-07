Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.80 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

