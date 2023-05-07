Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) & BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Head-To-Head Survey

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTCS and Runway Growth Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.69 million 10.02 -$15.89 million ($1.26) -0.98 Runway Growth Finance $42.19 million 10.74 $32.25 million $0.80 13.98

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.8% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BTCS and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

BTCS currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Volatility & Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -939.30% -63.86% -57.10% Runway Growth Finance 29.71% 10.28% 6.56%

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats BTCS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

