Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Announces Earnings Results

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,623,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,579. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 9.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sabre by 17.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sabre by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sabre

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

