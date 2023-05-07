Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Saga Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SGA opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

