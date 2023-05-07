Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $16.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

