Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

