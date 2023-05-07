Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 13,098 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 226.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $414.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.