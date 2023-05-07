Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 21 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $494.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

