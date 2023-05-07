Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 8,846 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.12.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

